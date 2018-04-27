Local 4 News at 4 -- April 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Westbound I-696 construction closure begins: Here's what to know

A $90 million construction project will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 starting Friday night.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Isolated thundershowers possible Friday

Most of your Finally Friday will be dry and pleasant after morning lows in the 30s to low 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

Pompeo says Trump likely to leave Iran nuclear agreement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Donald Trump is unlikely to keep the US in the Iran nuclear deal past the next deadline to certify the deal in May.

Bishop Foley High School president removed after student files complaint with police

The president of Bishop Foley High School has been removed from his position while the Madison Heights Police Department investigates a student complaint.

Detroit man failed to appear at arraignment for fatal shooting of friend on Instagram Live

A Detroit man failed to appear Friday morning for an arraignment on a misdemeanor charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend while they were playing with a rifle on Instagram Live and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

President Trump, German Chancellor Merkel hold joint press conference

President Donald Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of German held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.