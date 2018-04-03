Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

10-year-old boy alerts 6 family members, 10 pet dogs to house fire in Detroit

A 10-year-old Detroit boy woke up to the smell of smoke filling his home Tuesday morning. That’s when he alerted his family to the serious situation that was unfolding at the home on West Nevada near Woodward Avenue.

Macomb County prosecutor: 51 charged with making threats since Parkland school shooting

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said his county has been especially hit hard by school threats in the wake of a mass shooting earlier this year in Parkland, Fla.

Macomb County leaders want Kathy Brower to remain acting clerk until end of year

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced during a news conference Tuesday that he believes Kathy Brower should fill in as temporary county clerk until the end of the year.

Mother used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service, Arizona police say

A mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly using a stun gun to wake up her son for Easter church service.

Trump declares 'nobody has been tougher on Russia' in meeting with Baltic leaders

President Donald Trump declared "nobody has been tougher on Russia" during a meeting with the heads of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to the White House on Tuesday.

Weather

Local 4Caster Ben Bailey has your local forecast for Metro Detroit.

