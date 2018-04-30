Local 4 News at 4 -- April 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Reminder: Westbound I-696 construction closure is in effect

A $90 million construction project will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 starting Friday night.

Caravan migrants vow to wait at border until granted asylum

After a difficult, monthlong journey from Central America to the US-Mexico border, dozens of asylum-seeking migrants are vowing to remain outside an immigration processing center until "every last one" is admitted into the country, an organizer with the caravan said late Sunday.

Metro Detroit weather: Temps near 70 expected today

We will have some of the warmest weather of the year so far through the middle of the week.

Operation Ghost Rider: Michigan police to ride in unmarked cars to find distracted drivers

Michigan State Police's "Operation Ghost Rider," a program aimed at catching distracted drivers, will start Monday.

State of Michigan's oversight of Detroit finances ends 5 years after bankruptcy filing

A panel voted Monday to end the state of Michigan's financial oversight of Detroit. The city of Detroit filed for bankruptcy nearly five years ago. Exiting that municipal bankruptcy included state oversight of city finances.

Man breaks into church in Shelby Township; surveillance video shows multiple attempts

Police released surveillance video after a break-in last week at a church in Shelby Township.

