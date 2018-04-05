Local 4 News at 4 -- April 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit mother sentenced to 9 to 20 years for suffocating newborn found in garbage can

A Detroit mother was sentenced Thursday morning in the death of her newborn daughter after the baby girl was found in a garbage can.

Wayne County discussing land swap for Gilbert's $533 million jail complex deal

The Wayne County Commission is meeting Thursday to discuss a land swap deal with the city of Detroit that would allow billionaire Dan Gilbert to build a new county jail complex.

Hazel Park Raceway closes after nearly 70 years

Hazel Park Raceway has informed employees that operations will be shut down after nearly 70 years.

Trump takes credit over border crossings, but says tougher action needed

President Donald Trump took credit on Thursday for what he said was a decades-low drop in border crossings from Mexico at a time when his administration has touted the need to militarize the border due to a surge in migration.

Gardner-White hosting blood drives across Metro Detroit on April 5

There is a significant need for blood & platelet donors right now. Patients are depending on us. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives. The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow arrives Thursday night

Old Man Winter loves the Detroit area. It continues to feel much colder than average despite sunshine, Thursday. Plus, more snow arrives Thursday night and Friday morning.

