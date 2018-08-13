Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Omarosa taped call with Trump after she was fired

President Donald Trump appeared to be unaware that Omarosa Manigault Newman was fired by White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to an audio recording of a phone conversation aired on NBC's "Today" Monday morning.

Aretha Franklin: 'Resting and surrounded by family and friends'

"The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is gravely ill in Detroit, but is resting and surrounded by family and friends, the legendary singer tells Local 4.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: No rain, but lots of heat and humidity

Clear skies stay with us for most of the day, but the humidity and heat are heading up which means sunny skies will become at least partly cloudy through the afternoon as clouds pop with our warming.

Tributes, prayers pour in for 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin

Fellow musicians, artists and fans are sending well-wishes and prayers to "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, who is gravely ill, according to her family.

Choosing a safer backpack

A new backpack is a big item on lots of back-to-school shopping lists, but color and style are not the only things you need to consider.

