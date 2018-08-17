Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 17, 2018

DETRIOIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Aretha Franklin's funeral will be 4-day event in Detroit

Funeral plans are starting to come together for Aretha Franklin, "The Queen of Soul," who died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Fans of Aretha Franklin continue tribute at New Bethel

For the second day in a row, Aretha Franklin fans from all over are meeting at the church where her singing career began.

Weather forecast: Showers, downpours expected Friday evening

A warm and muggy start, but a dry start to your Friday with morning temps in the upper 60s to low 70s as you head out.

Visitation Friday, Saturday for slain Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur

The family of Officer Fadi Shukur is asking the public to join them Friday and this weekend as they hold a visitation and funeral for the fallen Detroit police officer.

Woodward Dream Cruise 2018 on Saturday: What you need to know

The 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday, August 18. Local 4 has everything you need to know.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.