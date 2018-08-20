Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Funeral service held for Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur

Officer Fadi Shukur served with the Detroit Police Department for just 6 months before being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 4. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

Whitmer's running mate is University of Michigan official Garlin Gilchrist

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer has announced that her running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II, who runs the University of Michigan's Center for Social Media Responsibility.

Semi truck strikes westbound I-94 overpass at Warren Avenue in Detroit

A semi truck struck an overpass Monday morning while traveling on westbound I-94 in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain will move in Monday night

A warm and mild start to your Monday with some areas of patchy fog. We’ve seen some cloud cover moving in which will limit the fog, but be careful with visibilities in rural areas.

Victims welcome Pope's letter on Pennsylvania sex abuse report

Pope Francis' letter following a report detailing sex abuse and coverups by Pennsylvania clergy has been met with generally positive response. But not everyone is willing to grant the pontiff absolution yet.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.