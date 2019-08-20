Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Clawson teens teach CPR

Two teenagers are trying to change the numbers on surviving cardiac arrest.

2 killed in small plane crash near runway of Livingston County airport, officials say

Two people were killed Tuesday in a small plane crash near the runway of a Livingston County airport, authorities said.

Michigan State Police to target 4 areas on Wednesday: What to know

Michigan State Police will be targeting dangerous driving in multiple areas around Metro Detroit on Wednesday.

16-year-old boy who escaped Detroit police in handcuffs might be in dilapidated building, police say

Chas Taylor, of Muskegon, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of Edwald Circle on Detroit's west side for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing an officer, police said.

