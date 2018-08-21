Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 21, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Off-duty Detroit firefighter found shot to death in home on city's west side

An off duty Detroit firefighter was found shot to death inside his home Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Tuesday afternoon

Rain and thundershowers are rumbling through Metro Detroit this morning with periods of potentially heavy rain at times and tricky travel.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reaches plea deal with prosecutors

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to NBC News.

Off-duty Detroit police officer shot on city's west side

An off-duty Detroit police officer was shot Tuesday at a home in the 9600 block of Artesian Street on the city's west side.

Man shot by police officers on Detroit's northwest side

A heavy police presence was called to a Detroit neighborhood Monday after officers shot a 24-year-old man.

