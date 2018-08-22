Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 22, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Innocent driver killed when street racers crash on Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti Township

Police in Ypsilanti Township are searching for three people wanted in connection to a crash caused by illegal street racing that killed an innocent driver on Wednesday.

29-year-old mother killed, 3 other people injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left one woman dead and three others injured.

Metro Detroit weather: Noticeably cooler Wednesday

Temperatures are falling this morning, but cloud cover means it will be a gradual cool down with most of you stepping out to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s to start your Wednesday around Metro Detroit.

Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and President Trump: What you need to know

It was a busy day for two men in President Donald Trump's inner circle.

