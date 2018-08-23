Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 23, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Former MSU gymnastics coach charged

Former MSU women's gymnastics coach has been charged with two counts of lying to a peace officer in connection to the Larry Nassar investigation.

Funeral service held for Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant

Funeral services are being held Thursday for a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in a hit-and-run at Hines Park in Westland.

Mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old

A mother in Wayne learned her sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Kroger to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025

Kroger announced a plan to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025.

Gardner-White blood drives

The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations of all types, especially type O, to help ease a severe blood shortage.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.