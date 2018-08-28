Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 28, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Hundreds line up for Aretha Franklin visitation in Detroit

Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday morning for Aretha Franklin's public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History.

WATCH: Aretha Franklin's casket arrives for visitation in Detroit

A casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrived Tuesday morning at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Storm chances Tuesday evening with showers

We will see heat indices close to 100°F later this afternoon, which means the heat can lead to exhaustion and dehydration so check on your neighbors.

Police release identities of 2 bodies found in Clinton Township shed

Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead this week inside a shed behind a Clinton Township home.

Larry Nassar moved to new prison

Convicted sex abuser Larry Nassar has been moved to a new prison once again.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.