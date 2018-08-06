Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).
Windows, door smashed Monday morning at Comerica Park in Detroit
The home of the Detroit Tigers was vandalized overnight Monday, when someone damaged windows and a door at Comerica Park.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Here's when severe storms are expected today
If you’ve lived here long enough, you know the drill by now: When it gets this hot and humid, eventually we’ll stare down the barrel of a severe storm threat, and today’s that day.
Ammonia leak prompts hazmat situation at industrial building in Detroit
An ammonia leak Monday morning prompted a hazmat situation at an industrial building at John R Street and State Fair Avenue in Detroit.
Police: 3 men steal hard drive containing customer info from Independence Twp. AT&T store
Authorities are looking for three men who are suspected of stealing a hard drive from an Independence Township AT&T store in a robbery Friday.
China plans tariffs on $60 billion of US products
China has announced plans to put tariffs of up to 25% on US products worth $60 billion, the latest salvo in an escalating trade war.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.