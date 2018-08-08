Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Deputies use Taser on Nathaniel Abraham while attempting to arrest him

Nathaniel Abraham, convicted in a Pontiac murder case when he was 11, did not appear in court Wednesday morning for an indecent exposure charge prompting detectives to search for him.

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Even though a cold front will pass through the area, enough moisture behind the front, combined with partial sunshine, will keep things unstable.

Prosecutor: Woman was on drugs, fleeing police in deadly Detroit crash on Lappin

An Otter Lake woman is facing charges for her part in car crash that killed a 19-year-old woman on Detroit's east side.

Whitmer, Schuette win Michigan governor nominations

Former Democratic legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer and Republican state Attorney General Bill Schuette won the nominations for Michigan governor on Tuesday, besting five other candidates who were also vying to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Rick Snyder.

New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges

Federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday charged New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, his son and another man with 13 counts of securities fraud, wire fraud and false statements stemming from an alleged insider trading scheme centered on an Australian pharmaceutical company.

