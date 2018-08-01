Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- August 1, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​

Overnight storms spawn brief tornado touchdown in Taylor

Tuesday night was one of those rare occasions where the large-scale ingredients needed for severe storms simply did not exist, but a tornado developed anyway and caused damage in Taylor.

A plane carrying 103 people crashed then burned in Mexico and no one died

An Aeromexico flight carrying 103 people crashed just after taking off from an airport in northern Mexico, forcing passengers to escape via the emergency slides before the aircraft went up in flames.

Beauty bar helps hospitalized children feel beautiful

A beauty bar at a local hospital helps sick children feel beautiful.

