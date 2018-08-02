Local 4 News at 4 -- August 2, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).​

Trump administration wants to lower emissions standards for cars

Setting up a showdown with California, the Trump administration on Thursday announced a plan to revoke a signature Obama-era environmental regulation.

Local artist prepares for Detroit art show as he loses his eyesight

A local artist is losing his eyesight, but that hasn't stopped him from doing what he loves.

AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy last seen with babysitter in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his 19-year-old babysitter.

Weather: Looking at a clear evening

After plenty of rain earlier this week and dodging rain last night, the radar looks clear for Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.