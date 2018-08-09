Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- August 9, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the episode above).​

Vice President Mike Pence details Space Force plans

During a speech at the Pentagon, Pence said the U.S. Space Force would be ready by 2020.

Little Caesars Arena hosts blood drive, gives prizes

To incentivize more people to donate during a national blood shortage, pre-season Red Wings and Pistons tickets are being given away to some donors.

Marginal risk for severe weather in parts of Metro Detroit this afternoon

It's warm and muggy, mid 60s to near 70 degrees, early with some morning fog, especially in areas that saw showers Wednesday.

'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide

"Superman" actress Margot Kidder's death has been ruled a suicide, and her daughter said Wednesday it's a relief to finally have the truth out.

Massive cleanup operation underway after storms leave mess on Belle Isle

It only took a couple of minutes for storms to create a mess on Belle Isle, but it's taking a major effort to clean up.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.