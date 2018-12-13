Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

2 buildings in Downtown Detroit receive bomb threats

The Guardian Building at 500 Griswold Street and the Wayne County Treasurer's Office at 400 Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit received bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina pleads guilty to engaging in conspiracy against US

Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for conspiracy to act as an illegal foreign agent in the United States.

Southbound Mound Road shut down near 12 Mile Road due to crash

Southbound Mound Road is shut down near 12 Mile Road in Warren due to a crash involving a semi truck.

Family of man fatally shot by Royal Oak police officer sues city

The family of a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Royal Oak police officer in April is suing the city, calling the shooting unjustified.

Metro Detroit weather: High near 40, rain chances tonight

Skies are cloudy but things are drying out with only partly sunny skies expected later on and highs near 40 degrees around Metro Detroit.

