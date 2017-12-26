Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 26, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Today is the coldest day of the year

The Local4Casters have expected this for over a week now, and it’s finally here. We will be in the deep freeze with well-below average (but not record-breaking) temperatures for at least the next week.

Woman shot in chest at Christmas party on Detroit's west side

A woman was shot in the chest Tuesday morning during a Christmas party on Detroit’s west side.

DTE Energy is sending 80 workers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after hurricane

DTE Energy said it is working to help restore power to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Trump takes aim at top FBI officials

President Donald Trump again took to Twitter to criticize the FBI, this time singling out two FBI officials Saturday afternoon.

Kremlin: Russia ready to act as mediator for US and North Korea

Russia is ready to serve as a mediator between North Korea and the United States if both sides agree, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Tuesday.

Alexey Navalny barred from entering presidential race

Russian officials barred activist Alexey Navalny from entering the country's presidential race a day after he held nomination gatherings to kick off his run, according to state-run media outlet RIA-Novosti.

