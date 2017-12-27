Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 27, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Metro Detroit weather forecast: We tied a record!

Well, we did it. Metro Airport briefly touched -4 degrees this morning, which tied the record low for this date, set way back in 1925.

Obama warns of divisive social media use

Former US President Barack Obama has urged people in leadership positions not to use social media in a way that fosters division.

Cat rescued by Troy firefighters after spending 36 hours in tree

A cat was rescued from a tree Tuesday evening in Troy after reportedly being trapped for over 36 hours.

Frigid weather will usher in the New Year in the Midwest and eastern US

The eastern United States and the Midwest are being clobbered with a brutal cold front that will stretch through the week and probably make New Year's Eve a frigid affair in many cities.

Apartment building catches fire in Detroit; 7 children, firefighter among those hospitalized

Fire crews battled a fire that rekindled at an apartment building Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side where.

Multiple water main breaks in Madison Heights cause water discoloration

City officials said Madison Heights residents may notice a discoloration to their drinking water Wednesday after multiple water mains broke.

4 teens face additional charges after Michigan man hit by sandbag on I-75 in Toledo dies

Officials announced four teenagers will face additional charges following the death of a 22-year-old man who was struck by a sandbag thrown from an I-75 overpass in Toledo.

I-94 road rage shooting: State police seek red pickup truck with Kentucky plates

Police are searching for a red pickup truck with Kentucky license plates believed to be involved in a road rage shooting incident Dec. 20 on I-94 in Harper Woods.

