Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 28, 2017

Water main break floods street with icy waters trapping motorists on Detroit's west side

A water main break on Detroit’s west side flooded streets with icy cold waters Thursday and trapped motorists during their morning commute.

Friends find man fatally shot, dog hurt inside home on Detroit's east side

A man was found shot to death Thursday inside his home on Detroit's east side. Police said the man's body was discovered by his friends at the home on Promenade Street south of East Outer Drive. The victim's dog also had been shot.

Detroit man accused of breaking into Warren home to steal Christmas gifts

A Detroit man has been arrested and charged after breaking into a Warren home to steal Christmas gifts last week, officials announced Thursday.

Gleaners and Kroger partner to help feed those in need

It’s the season of giving. All day Thursday Gleaners food bank has teamed up with Kroger to help feed those in need with their "From Hearts to Homes" campaign.

Alabama certifies Jones' win over Moore

Alabama on Thursday certified Democrat Doug Jones' victory over Republican Roy Moore in this month's special Senate election.

