Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 1, 2018

Taylor fatal shooting suspect arrested in Oakland County after stealing semi truck at gunpoint

A 45-year-old Sterling Heights man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at his former workplace in Taylor, police said.

Meridian Township police apologize to Nassar victim for mishandling sexual abuse report

The Meridian Township Police Department admits it missed an opportunity to pursue charges in 2004 against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Woman sexually assaulted and robbed in home on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault that happened early Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

U.S. Census won't include Middle Eastern-North African ethnic category in 2020 survey

The U.S. Census Bureau will not be adding a new ethnicity category in their 2020 survey that would help categorize people of Middle Eastern and North African decent.

