Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 12, 2018

Hourslong standoff with gunman in Detroit ends; 3 women killed, 3 officers shot, gunman dead

An hourslong standoff between police and a gunman accused of killing three women and injuring three police officers ended Monday afternoon when police found the suspect dead inside a Detroit home.

Former University of Michigan doctor faces child pornography charges

A former doctor with the University of Michigan faces child pornography charges following his termination and revocation of his license to practice medicine due to allegations of having sex with a young patient.

Trump's daughter-in-law opens letter containing suspicious substance

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President's son Donald Trump Jr., the New York Police Department said.

Founder of Art Van Furniture, Art Van Elslander, dies at 87

Art Van Elslander, the founder of Michigan-based Art Van Furniture, has passed away at the age of 87.

Doctors believe Highland Park baby's death is homicide; investigation underway

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl in Highland Park.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Single-digit wind chills

A clear and cold start to your work and school week as we step out into temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits for most early on a Monday.

