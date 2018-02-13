Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan State University Faculty Senate to cast vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

Michigan State University is still dealing with the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal as calls for change grow even louder.

Detroit police officer killed in crash during training exercise on Michigan Avenue

A Detroit police officer was killed Tuesday when he was involved in a crash on Michigan Avenue near Clark Avenue.

White House says Netanyahu claim of US-Israel talks on West Bank annexation 'false'

The White House denied a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that he had discussed an initiative with the Trump administration to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

FBI director contradicts White House's Porter timeline

FBI Director Chris Wray upended the White House's timeline about when it learned of domestic abuse allegations leveled against disgraced aide Rob Porter.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warmer Tuesday afternoon

One of our models calls for a bit more sun in the afternoon and if we can hang on to partly cloudy skies past lunch, it may get us into the mid 30s.

Detroit Zoo announces new Great Lakes Nature Center in Macomb County

A new Great Lakes Nature Center will be constructed in Macomb County, the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) announced Tuesday.

