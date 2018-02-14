Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Florida high school shooting: Police respond to possible active shooter situation near Miami

Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Detroit police chief: Speed a factor in crash that killed Officer Darren Weathers

Speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 25-year-old Detroit police officer on Tuesday. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a news conference Wednesday that Officer Darren Weathers may have been engaged in surveillance training when the crash happened on Michigan Avenue at Clark Avenue.

Man charged in murder of Sgt. Collin Rose still found incompetent, will undergo more treatment

The man accused of shooting two Detroit police officers and killing Sgt. Collin Rose was present in court Wednesday via video conference for a competency hearing based on an independent evaluation and he was still found incompetent to stand trial.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temperatures in the 40s

Mother Nature is giving us all a little love today with clear skies and a cool start in the teens and 20s as you head out under clear skies.

Shots fired, 3 in custody after vehicle attempted to enter NSA facility

Three men were taken into custody Wednesday after a vehicle attempted to enter the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, the FBI said.

Home Depot is making 1,500 spring hires in Metro Detroit

The Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company’s busiest selling season, by hiring 1,500 associates in the Detroit area and 80,000 associates nationwide.

