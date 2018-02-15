Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Florida school shooting suspect belonged to white nationalist group

An orphaned 19-year-old who participated in paramilitary drills with a white nationalist group was charged with murder Thursday in the deaths of 17 people who were fatally shot at a huge Florida high school in the nation’s deadliest school attack in five years.

Brothers killed after family is ambushed outside home at Ashton, Eaton streets in Detroit

William Troy Orblych and Michael Teague Orblych were shot and killed outside their home in Detroit on Thursday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Dense Fog Advisory extended until 7 p.m.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m,. for areas south of I-69 -- so for most of us.

Marquise Cromer sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt. Kenneth Steil

A man who pleaded no contest to the murder of a Detroit police sergeant was sentenced Thursday.

McDonald's banishing cheeseburgers, chocolate milk from Happy Meals

McDonald's will soon banish cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.