Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 16, 2018

4 family members found dead in Keego Harbor home in apparent triple murder-suicide

Four family members were found dead Friday morning in a Keego Harbor home in an apparent triple murder-suicide.

13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation

Thirteen Russians and three Russian companies were charged Friday with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through social media propaganda aimed at helping Republican Donald Trump and harming the prospects of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, prosecutors announced Friday.

FBI says it failed to investigate tip on Florida school shooter

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

Metro Detroit weekend weather forecast: Scattered snow showers

A cooler start as you head out on this Friday Morning, and watch out for some patchy ice on the roads as numbers continue to fall.

Romney announces US Senate run

Mitt Romney said in a video announcement Friday that he will run for the US Senate from Utah, setting out on a glide path to Washington where he will likely play a central role driving the direction of the fractious Republican Party.

