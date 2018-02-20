Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Gunman barricaded inside Troy home after shots fired

A gunman is barricaded inside a home on Brooklawn Drive after more than a dozen shots have been fired.

Funeral service held for fallen Detroit police officer Darren Weathers

The funeral service for fallen Detroit police officer Darren Weathers was held Tuesday morning at Second Ebenezer Church.

Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch continues through Wednesday

Our weather scenario is playing out exactly as the Local4Casters projected, with batch after batch of rain crossing southeast Michigan.

Sheriff investigates death of 3-year-old boy in Port Huron Township

The death of a 3-year-old boy in Port Huron Township is under investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Woman sentenced in murder of co-worker at Burlington Coat Factory in Taylor

A 49-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday morning in the fatal shooting of her co-worker at the Burlington Coat Factory store in Taylor.

Army awards medals to students killed in Florida shooting

The US Army is awarding medals for heroism to three students killed in last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.