Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 21, 2018

Flood watch remains in effect with more rain Wednesday

Our Flood Watch continues all across Metro Detroit for another half inch to an inch of rain.

Macomb County announces $10M project to resurface stretch of Mound Road this summer

Macomb County announced a project to resurface one of its main roads by the end of this year.

Lockdown lifted at Garden City High School; No threat detected

Garden City High School was on lockdown after a bullet was found inside the school. Police were in the building, school leaders announced Wednesday morning. Police said there is no direct threat to students or faculty.

South Lyon High School student charged with making threats of re-enacting Florida shooting

A student at South Lyon High School was charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection with threats made against the school on social media.

US presidents mourn death of Billy Graham

US presidents mourned the loss Wednesday of evangelist Billy Graham, who served as a spiritual counsel and personal confidant to numerous commanders in chief.

Parkland students: This is why we're going to Florida's capital

Busloads of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School headed for the Florida capital on Tuesday with one goal in mind: Make change.

