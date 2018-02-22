Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Pothole questions: Why aren't Michigan's high gas taxes fixing our roads?

While Michigan's combination of gas taxes add up to be some of the highest in the country, Michigan's roads are filled with potholes.

Emergency pothole patching begins Thursday on I-696, I-75, US-24

Emergency pothole patching begins on some Metro Detroit freeways Thursday morning.

Warren hotel evacuated after smoke filled 2nd, 3rd floors

More than 100 guests had to evacuate from the Extended Stay Hotel in Warren on Thursday morning after smoke filled the second and third floors.

Northville boil water advisory lifted

A Boil Water Advisory for Northville was lifted Thursday afternoon.

Ford names Kumar Galhotra new North America president

Ford Motor Company announced Thursday changes to its senior management team.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Brief relief from the rain

The only weather threat today is light snow potential as you travel south this morning.

