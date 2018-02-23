Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Report: Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation

Michigan State University could face NCAA penalties after being named in a federal corruption case that involves some of the biggest programs in college basketball, according to a report.

Livonia remains under boil water advisory until at least Sunday

The city of Livonia remains under a boil water advisory until at least Sunday after a water main break Thursday night caused low water pressure.

Pres. Donald Trump delivers speech at CPAC 2018

President Donald Trump will visit the highest-profile right-wing gathering of the year on Friday even as he bucks conservative orthodoxy in calling for new gun restrictions.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Icy conditions possible

It’s a Friday morning battle between dry air and limited moisture moving in from the south.

