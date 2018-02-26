Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Detroit shoots self in Ohio

The suspect in the fatal shooting of three people at a Detroit gas station and a fourth person at a nearby home on the city’s west side has shot himself in Ohio.

Education Department opens investigation into how MSU handled Nassar sex abuse cases

Education Department opens investigation into how Michigan State University handled Larry Nassar sexual assault cases.

Parkland survivor suggests Florida spring break boycott until gun control law passes

One of the most vocal survivors of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is calling for people to boycott Florida for spring break until the state passes gun control legislation.

Trump on Florida shooting: 'I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon'

President Donald Trump said Monday he would have stormed into the Florida high school to stop the gunman perpetrating the nation's latest mass shooting "even if I didn't have a weapon" as he lambasted the inaction of a sheriff's deputy assigned to the school.

Milan Area Schools evacuated after bomb threat; school canceled Monday

All buildings within the Milan Area Schools district were evacuated Monday morning after the district received a bomb threat through email.

Bullet found at Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores prompts lockdown

Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores was on lockdown after a bullet was found inside the school Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.