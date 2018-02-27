Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Florida lawmakers consider gun measures

Florida lawmakers are considering a series of proposals in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that triggered an outcry for accountability and reform.

Highs near 60 Tuesday, tracking rain and snow later in week

The warmest day of the week is upon us here in Metro Detroit as we wake up to cool temps in the 20s to low 30s.

Wayne-Westland Community Schools forced to close after threats on social media

Wayne-Westland Community Schools district leaders held a meeting Monday night to discuss the problem of school threats when it came a very real problem for their own district.

Michigan State Police warn parents to be vigilant in monitoring social media in wake of threats

A series of threats made against schools across the country in the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, has canceled classes and kept investigators busy.

House Speaker Paul Ryan: 'We shouldn't be banning guns for law abiding citizens'

House Speaker Paul Ryan signaled Tuesday he isn't supportive of the proposals to impose new restrictions on gun purchases, telling reporters "we shouldn't be banning guns for law abiding citizens."

Company offers armor plate shields to slid into children's backpacks

Veterans MFG is a Texas-based company manufacturing ultralight ballistic systems and now they’re offering armor plate shields to slide into a child’s backpack.

Do your kids have too many toys? -- study suggests fewer toys means more learning

Two-year-old Jack Morawski loves his toys -- and he has lots of them. His family's living room is lined with numerous shelves of toys and the extras that spill out onto the floor.

