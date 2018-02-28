Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

South Lyon High School student faces charges of making threats on social media

A student at South Lyon High School was in court Wednesday morning in connection with threats made against the school on social media.

Dick's Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style rifles

Dick's Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.

Metro Detroit weather: Last warm day of the week with spotty showers possible

Grab the umbrella as you head out Wednesday, although rain chances will be spotty and very light.

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southfield

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead late Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds in Southfield.

Detroit Mayor Duggan backs Gretchen Whitmer in her run for Michigan governor

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is endorsing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in her run for governor. Duggan backed Whitmer as she opened a campaign office in Detroit on Wednesday. Democratic candidates typically need solid voter turnout in the city to do well in statewide elections.

Trump, Ryan honor 'America's pastor' Billy Graham while he lies in honor at the Capitol

President Donald Trump was among those high-profile Washington leaders who honored the late Rev. Billy Graham on Wednesday, while the influential evangelist lies in honor at the US Capitol Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.