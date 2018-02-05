Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Nassar sentenced 40-125 years in prison for sexually abusing girls at Michigan gymnastics club

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts in Michigan.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Another 1-3 inches of snow possible by Tuesday

A cold and icy Monday morning around Metro Detroit with Sunday’s snow keeping things slippery as temperatures have cooled to single digits or colder to start your day.

Uber driver shot several times, killed on Detroit's west side

An Uber driver man was fatally shot several times Sunday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

Trump takes aim at Schiff ahead of push to release Democrats' memo

President Donald Trump accused the House Intelligence Committee's top Democrat Monday of criminally leaking sensitive information.

CNN finds Super Bowl anti-terrorism docs left on plane

The Department of Homeland Security documents critiquing the response to a simulated anthrax attack on Super Bowl Sunday were marked "For Official Use Only" and "important for national security."

Two killed in crash involving Amtrak train, freight train

An Amtrak passenger train was mistakenly diverted to a side track and crashed into an unmanned freight train in South Carolina, killing two Amtrak employees and injuring 116 people, federal officials said.

