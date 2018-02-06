Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

2 men sentenced in kidnapping, raping of women on bicycles across Metro Detroit

Two men were sentenced Tuesday for raping women who were riding bikes across Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Fresh snow and single digit temps

Cloudy skies and flurries give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the low and mid 20s this afternoon.]

Are Trump's tax cuts backfiring on Wall Street?

Wall Street celebrated while President Donald Trump pushed for huge business tax cuts that the economy didn't really need. Tax cut euphoria carried the Dow a breathtaking 8,000 points to levels never seen before.

Global stock market turmoil: What's going on?

Stock markets around the world are falling, driven by fears coming out of the U.S. Major indexes in New York, Tokyo and London have suffered steep losses. And a key gauge of investors' fear spiked to its highest level in more than two years.

Man arraigned on murder charges in death of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

A man accused of fatally shooting a Detroit police officer was arraigned on murder charges Tuesday.

White House says Trump will rely on FBI, intel advice on releasing Democratic memo

White House officials and others close to President Donald Trump insist he will rely on the input of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as he decides whether to declassify a memo from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

