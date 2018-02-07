Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit Lions announce new coaching staff hires under Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions are moving quickly with their new head coach Matt Patricia. The team announced a slew of coaching staff updates on Wednesday.

Next winter storm coming Friday morning; 4-7 inches of snow possible

It's been a roller coaster week of weather in Michigan - and Friday will be no different.

Snyder's 2019 Michigan budget: Big boost for most schools, more road repairs

Gov. Rick Snyder is seeking to boost base funding for most of Michigan's public schools by the largest dollar amount in more than 15 years.

2 women sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting of Garden City High School student

Two women faced sentencing Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Garden City High School student.

Senate leaders announce two-year budget deal

Senate leaders unveiled a two-year budget deal Wednesday, a major victory for both parties that could prevent a government shutdown at the end of this week. But the plan still needs to pass the House, where it's already facing strong headwinds.

Dozens feared trapped after Taiwan earthquake

Fearing people may be trapped inside, rescue workers and search dogs probed the perimeter of a multistory building leaning precariously early Thursday in the Taiwanese city of Hualien more than a day after a deadly earthquake.

