Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Winter storm in Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect

A Winter Storm Watch is already in play for our Friday around Metro Detroit.

Macomb County special needs teacher accused of verbally, physically abusing students

An elementary school teacher was charged with child abuse after investigators were tipped off that she was verbally and physically abusing her autistic students in Macomb Township.

Tracking Metro Detroit winter storm, expected snow totals

A winter storm is heading towards Southeast Michigan on Friday.

Teen charged with raping high school classmate in Warren school stairwell heads to court

A 14-year-old Warren boy will head to court Thursday as he is accused of raping one of his female classmates at Lincoln High School.

Ryan believes he has the House votes to pass bipartisan budget deal

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday morning he believes he has enough votes in the House to pass the bipartisan spending deal reached in the Senate, which would significantly raise domestic and defense spending and avert a government shutdown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.