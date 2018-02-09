Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Total weekend snow accumulation could reach 12 inches

A winter storm warning is in effect now for areas along and south of 10 Mile Road or I-696.

Snow piling up in Metro Detroit as winter storm moves through

A winter storm is expected to drop somewhere between 5 and 10 inches of snow in Metro Detroit on Friday - with additional snow coming on Saturday and Sunday.

Detroit police search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother

Detroit police are searching for 3-year-old Shonell Perry who was allegedly taken from a home on Biltmore Street by her non-custodial mother, Lucia Perry.

Trump says he has signed budget bill

President Donald Trump signed a spending bill Friday morning to keep the government operating after some brief uncertainty about when he would do so.

Pence, Kim Jong Un's sister sit meters apart at Olympics opening

Vice President Mike Pence sat in close proximity to Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Games on Friday.

