Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Dearborn officer found not guilty of groping woman during traffic stop

A Dearborn police officer was found not guilty Wednesday of inappropriately touching a woman during a traffic stop.

Metro Detroit weather: 2-3 inches of snow expected Friday morning

Patchy fog and mist this morning with temps below freezing as you head out, so watch out again for icy spots on the roads.

Lockdown lifted at 3 Center Line schools following police situation

Three schools in Center Line were placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a nearby police situation.

Mother, boyfriend wanted in 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl's death captured in Georgia

New information has been revealed after the disturbing death of a 4-year-old girl from Sumpter Township.

Coast Guard rescues family from roof in mud-drenched California

One by one, a family of five -- including a newborn baby -- was plucked from the roof of their muddied, flooded home in the aftermath of the mudslides in Southern California.

Trump tells Seoul he's open to talks with North Korea

President Donald Trump expressed openness to holding talks between the United States and North Korea during a call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, the latest of Trump's forays into inter-Korean relations.

More than 60% who try a cigarette become daily smokers, study says

At least three out of five people who experiment with a cigarette end up becoming daily smokers at some point, a new study finds.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.