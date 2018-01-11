Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

California mudslides: The frantic search for survivors

Rescuers are frantically combing for survivors Thursday after rivers of mud and boulders crushed homes two days ago in Southern California's Santa Barbara County, killing at least 17 people, weeks after a massive fire charred the area.

Federal judge to decide whether to revoke Chuck Rizzo's bond for intimidating witness

A corruption probe surrounding trash titan Chuck Rizzo has rocked Macomb County, and now he's being hauled in front of a federal judge on accusations that he tampered with a witness and obstructed justice.

Metro Detroit weather: 2-4 inches of snow expected Friday morning, afternoon

Look for highs in the mid 50s and winds S 10-20 mph. We should go through a lot of today on the dry side with spotty showers in our West and North Zones mid morning, and heavier afternoon showers to our south and east.

Suspected shooter arraigned on murder charges in deadly Clinton Township workplace shooting

A 25-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on murder charges in the shooting of two people at a business in Clinton Township.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.