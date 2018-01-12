Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Massive fire burns at scrapyard on Detroit's east side

A massive fire started Friday afternoon at a scrapyard on Detroit’s east side. The rubbish fire happened on Strong Street, near I-94 and Mt. Elliott Street.

Icy, dangerous evening commute ahead for Metro Detroiters Friday night

When you woke up this morning, it was in the 40s. When you leave work, it'll be in the 20s. While most of the snow is moving out of the area, plummeting temperatures will cause icy road conditions for the evening commute.

Trump issues warning, but continues to honor Iran deal

President Donald Trump on Friday avoided upending the nuclear deal with Iran that he has repeatedly disparaged, agreeing to waive key sanctions the US lifted as part of the deal.

California mudslides: 1,250 rescuers searching 'for a miracle'

The grueling search efforts following mudslides in Southern California will enter a fourth day Friday, with authorities scouring piles of debris again as the window to find survivors narrows.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.