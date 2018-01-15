Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Clarkston Community Schools superintendent resigns amid relationship with recent grad

The superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools resigned after he notified the board of education of a relationship with a recent graduate.

Metro Detroit weather: Alberta Clipper will bring 1-3 inches of snow Monday

A quiet and cold early morning with temps in the low and mid teens as you head out around Metro Detroit.

Events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day planned for Metro Detroit

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To commemorate King and honor his legacy, events are planned around Metro Detroit and some local museums are offering free admittance.

Police investigating after body of woman found wrapped in plastic in Rockwood home

Police in Rockwood are investigating after the body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic early Sunday at a home.

2018 Detroit Auto Show reveals

The 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit kicks off with early reveals from the biggest names in automotive.

North Korean state media says South talks a path to reunification

A North Korean state newspaper is celebrating the country's leader over the resumption of face-to-face talks with the South.

