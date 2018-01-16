Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Clock ticking toward government shutdown

With just four days until a spending deadline, the government could be heading for a shutdown on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump's presidency.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold Tuesday but slight warm up on the way this week

Scattered snow showers still exist around Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning, but the roads are in pretty good shape.

Victims address former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Nearly 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

2 adults, 2 kids dead after mobile home fire in Rose Township

Four people were killed in a mobile home fire in Rose Township on Tuesday morning.

Gas leak reported near Detroit VA Medical Center

Work crews struck a gas line Tuesday near the Detroit VA Medical Center causing a leak.

Trump says he wants immigrants from 'everywhere'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants immigrants who come from "everywhere," following reports last week that he disparaged immigrants from African countries and Haiti and welcomed more people from Norway.

