Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Updated NASA map shows calculated trajectory of Michigan meteor, where to look for meteorite

New data is shedding light on Tuesday night's meteor event in Michigan.

Metro Detroit weather: Winter warmup arrives

You’ve made it through the latest surge of Arctic air, although this one wasn't nearly as bad as the previous Arctic blast. We will now climb the mountain with rising temperatures each day into the weekend.

Day 2 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will began on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.

USGS estimates epicenter of Michigan meteor earthquake to be north of Chelsea

The search continues for meteorite around Metro Detroit and beyond following a meteor earthquake that rattled the Great Lakes region on Tuesday.

Meteor and earthquake in Michigan: Here's everything we know

Tuesday night in Michigan was a lot more exciting than you probably planned it to be.

DACA talks back to starting line after Trump meeting

After months of frenzied negotiations, talks on Capitol Hill on immigration policy were suddenly muted Tuesday, as lawmakers returned to face the continued controversy of over President Donald Trump's vulgar remarks and the looming threat of a government shutdown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.