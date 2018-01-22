Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Day 5 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases

The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Monday morning in Lansing.

Weather forecast: Rain moves in with warmer temps in SE Michigan

Rain showers moved in Monday morning in waves which means we’ll get stretches of decent rain followed by occasional breaks in the action.

Schumer: Deal reached to reopen government

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that he and Senate GOP leaders have reached a deal to reopen the government, and the chamber is on track to pass a plan to keep the government funded for three weeks.

USA Gymnastics board announces resignation of chairman, vice chairman amid Nassar case

USA Gymnastics announced today the immediate resignation of multiple executive board members amid the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar.

Detroit police investigate deadly shooting after car slams into building

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved a car slamming into a building on Monday morning.

Pence says US embassy to open in Jerusalem by end of 2019

The US will open its embassy in Jerusalem by the end of 2019, US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday in Israel's parliament, confirming that the controversial move is speeding up after officials earlier said it could take three to four years.

