Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4

Detroit police officer Glenn Doss in critical condition after being shot in head

A Detroit police officer is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night on the city's east side.

MSU President Lou Anna Simon resigns amid criticism over Larry Nassar case

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation as criticism about the school's handling of the Larry Nassar case continues to pour in, according to an MSU administrative source.

Crisis on Campus: Jason Colthorp is in East Lansing after Nassar sentencing

Local 4's Jason Colthorp is in East Lansing talking to students at Michigan State University a day after former sports physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison.

Aly Raisman speaks out after Nassar sentencing

Olympian Aly Raisman spoke live Thursday morning on NBC's TODAY Show less than a day after Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison for abusing her and dozens of other young gymnasts.

Metro Detroit weather: It’s about to feel like spring

Winter Blast has become a downtown tradition but, like most of our annual festivals, it’s SO weather dependent.

Melania Trump skips Davos, visits museum and heads to Florida

First lady Melania Trump's plane arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday, the same week she cancelled her planned trip with her husband to Davos, Switzerland, at the last minute.

