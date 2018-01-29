Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

1-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit

Snow showers this morning will slow down your morning commute as heavier snow bands in our North Zone will spill into the rest of Metro Detroit.

Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

A vigil will be held Monday afternoon to honor the life of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss.

Body found in woods near Cooper Elementary in Westland

A body was found Friday in the woods near Cooper Elementary School in Westland. The school is situated along Ann Arbor Trail just south of Joy Road. Livonia Public Schools sent a letter to parents confirming the body was found.

FBI Deputy Director McCabe stepping down

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday -- a move that surprised even those expecting his March retirement, sources tell CNN.

Immigration tops the list of issues for Trump's first State of the Union

President Donald Trump will pitch his controversial immigration plan during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a senior administration official tells CNN, hoping to use the unfiltered, high-profile speech to convince skeptical members of both parties that the proposal the White House rolled out Thursday is a compromise worthy of their support.

Trump hints at fight over $1 trillion trade with Europe

President Donald Trump has warned that the U.S. administration may soon address "very unfair" trade with the European Union.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.