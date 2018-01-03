Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Weather update: Deep freeze continues across country

Dangerously cold temperatures continue to plague the U.S.

Teen sentenced to 10-15 years in fatal stabbing of father defending son in Huron Township

An 18-year-old Taylor man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 10 to 15 years in prison for fatally stabbing a father who was defending his son in Huron Township.

Flint officials provide update to water crisis

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the city's water crisis recovery effort.

Michigan State Police cracking down on M-39 Southfield Freeway speeders

If you're speeding down the Southfield Freeway today, consider yourself warned.

