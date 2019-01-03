Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Russia formally charges Michigan man with espionage

A lawyer for Paul Whelan, an American citizen charged in Russia with espionage, said Thursday he filed an appeal in court against Whelan's detention because he believes the arrest was unfounded.

Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges

A 34-year-old woman died just days after she was booked into the Montcalm County Jail in west Michigan.

China is first to land spacecraft on 'dark' side of moon

China's burgeoning space program achieved a first on Thursday: a landing on the so-called dark side of the moon.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi elected House speaker

The House has elected Nancy Pelosi as its speaker as Democrats take command of the chamber for the new Congress.

Metro Detroit weather: Temps in 30s on Thursday, another warm-up on its way

Highs will warm into the mid and possibly upper 30s Thursday and we are just getting warmed up -- literally.

